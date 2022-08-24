Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model's Awkward Photoshoot

Just a few months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released around the globe.

Over the past two decades, the shoot has featured some of the top models in the world - in some of the most unique places in the world. One such shoot featured model Anne de Paula.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran appeared in every shoot from 2017-20. During one particular shoot, de Paula was placed in an unconventional situation.

She took photos with several different animals - including a scary encounter with lions. One of the more awkward instances came when she was photographed with giraffes.

Check out a behind-the-scenes clip from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's YouTube.

Here's more about de Paula, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Brazilian model Anne de Paula made her SI Swimsuit debut as part of the 2017 SI Swimsuit model search, where she shot in body paint. She won the fan vote that year and became a 2018 SI Swimsuit rookie. Anne is a proud dog mom and splits her time between New York City and Philadelphia.

You can view her full galleries here.