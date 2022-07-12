Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model's Best Cheerleader Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Jessica White and Nick Cannon attend Sins of Sapphire on March 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

It has been a while since Jessica White was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but her photoshoot from 2007 still gets talked about to this day.

This photoshoot for White was shot in Los Angeles. She worked alongside the USC band for the majority of her photos.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at White's 2007 shoot.

White's photoshoot in 2007 was just the start of a successful run with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The SI Swim team collaborated with White for the next four years. In 2009, she participated in the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

White, 38, has worked with several notable brands since her run with Sports Illustrated. She currently has 256,000 followers on Instagram.

