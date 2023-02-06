Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model's Set Video Going Viral

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Katie Austin attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is in the works. Once again, Katie Austin will be featured in it.

Austin, a fitness instructor, was one of SI's Swimsuit Rookies of the Year in 2022, along with Kristen Harper. She was also one of 11 Swim Search finalists in 2021, so this is technically her third time shooting with SI.

Austin, 29, is currently down in the Dominican Republic for her photo shoot, and she commemorated the occasion with an Instagram video today.

"ON SET WITH @si_swimsuit BABY!!! Year 3 and it’s still a pinch me moment. A moment for life!" Austin captioned the post. "So so grateful to be here in the Dominican Republic truly living my DREAM🥹 can’t wait to share more of my 2023 with you all."

Sports Illustrated also shared a sneak peek of Austin's 2023 photo shoot on Instagram earlier today.

"Just wait until you see these photos!" SI wrote alongside a picture of Austin a yellow bikini.

