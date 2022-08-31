Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Throws It Back With Danica Patrick

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2008. Her photoshoot took place in Singer Island, Florida..

Not only did Patrick make her SI Swim debut, she won the Indy Japan 300. She was the first woman to accomplish this feat in an IndyCar Series race.

After making her SI Swim debut in 2008, Patrick made an appearance in the 2009 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

So, what's Patrick up to now? The iconic driver is trying her best to pursue multiple endeavors.

For starters, Patrick released a book titled, Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan That Will Absolutely Change Your Life. It provides readers a program to help tone their bodies and calm their minds.

In addition to her work as a writer, Patrick partnered with HSN to create an athleisure collection. It's called Warrior by Danica Patrick.

One of the most recent moves Patrick made was starting a home scent collection called Voyant by Danica.

Last but certainly not least, Patrick has served as an analyst for Sky Sports, CBS and FOX.