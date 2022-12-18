Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's 'Racy' Photos

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick knows how to draw eyeballs on social media.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver has millions of followers across her platforms. She's constantly going viral for what she posts, including some 'racy' photos.

Patrick has shown off her figure on social media over the years.

Patrick, who has retired from racing but remains active in the sports world, working as an announcer for various outlets, recently went viral on vacation.

"Nobody looks back on their life and remembers the nights they had plenty of sleep. 😜," she wrote.

Sports fans are loving Danica's content on social media these days. It's tough to blame them, too.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." another fan wrote to the critical comments.

"She is awesome, not only beautiful but she's smart also," another fan wrote.

Patrick has even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Patrick joked that she wishes she was a "full-time" Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model.

She could certainly pull it off.

Perhaps we'll see Danica Patrick posing again at some point.