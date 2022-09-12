Look: Star Actress's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Ashley Greene attends the premiere of 'In Dubious Battle' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Giardino on September 3, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent models and athletes over the years.

Actresses, too.

Years ago, prominent Hollywood actress Ashley Greene took part in the special "Body Paint" photoshoot for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Greene is one of several notable celebrities to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

She's continued to grow her following, with millions of followers across social media.

You can view Ashley's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.