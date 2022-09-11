Look: Star Athletes' Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Only a couple of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots, if any, have gotten more attention over the years than the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Sports Illustrated models and athletes, posing in nothing but body paint, have been featured in the iconic magazine.

Some of the top athletes in the world have been featured in this legendary photoshoot.

Over the years, top athletes like Ronda Rousey, Caroline Wozniacki and Lindsey Vonn, among others, have all been highlighted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are the top looks from the star athletes:

It's an iconic look, to be sure.

Over the years, several top athletes and models have been featured in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

You can view the full galleries from SI Swimsuit here.