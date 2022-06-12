Look: Star Athlete's Wife Wants To Be In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Jena Sims, the wife of PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka, revealed a lifelong dream this week.
The supermodel and actress posted her first TikTok, revealing that she wants to be in the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
"Your dreams don’t chase you back! Submitting for my dream job," she captioned the video.
Sims, who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, is hoping to be in the next issue of the magazine.
The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this year.
You can view more from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.