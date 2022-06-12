Look: Star Athlete's Wife Wants To Be In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Jena Sims, the wife of PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka, revealed a lifelong dream this week.

The supermodel and actress posted her first TikTok, revealing that she wants to be in the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Your dreams don’t chase you back! Submitting for my dream job," she captioned the video.

Sims, who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, is hoping to be in the next issue of the magazine.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released earlier this year.

LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Jena Sims, fiance to Brooks Koepka of the United States, looks at her phone as she attends the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

