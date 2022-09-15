Look: Star Gymnast's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue's "Body Paint" photoshoots have featured plenty of legendary models and athletes over the years.

From prominent models to popular athletes to legendary Olympians, many have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Legendary U.S. Olympics gymnast Aly Raisman joined that list a couple of years ago.

Raisman, who helped the United States win gold at the Summer Olympics, has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

You can view Aly's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos here.