Look: Star Gymnast's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Few athletes in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history, if any, are more motivating than Aly Raisman.

The legendary United States female gymnast has accomplished quite a bit, both on and off the mat over the years.

Raisman, a gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times over the years.

The legendary U.S. star even participated in a powerful "Body Paint" campaign.

Some of her favorite shots have been shared on social media, as well.

