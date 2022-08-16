Look: Stunning World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
In 2010, Sarah Brandner participated in a "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Brandner had a Germany jersey painted on her for this photoshoot. It was a great way of honoring her home country before the 2010 World Cup.
At that time, Brandner was dating German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. He played a key role on the international squad for roughly a decade.
A behind-the-scenes look at Brandner's World Cup photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.
Brandner hasn't appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2010, but she continues to participate in breathtaking photoshoots elsewhere.
Here are some popular posts from Brandner's Instagram:
You can view Brandner's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.