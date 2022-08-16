Look: Stunning World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Sarah Brandner, girlfriend of Bastian Schweinsteiger looks on after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Estadio Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In 2010, Sarah Brandner participated in a "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Brandner had a Germany jersey painted on her for this photoshoot. It was a great way of honoring her home country before the 2010 World Cup.

At that time, Brandner was dating German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. He played a key role on the international squad for roughly a decade.

Brandner hasn't appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2010, but she continues to participate in breathtaking photoshoots elsewhere.

