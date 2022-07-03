Look: Sue Bird's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Sue Bird (L) of the Seattle Storm and soccer player Megan Rapinoe attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's been a big year for Sue Bird.

The legendary basketball star announced earlier this year that this will be her final WNBA season.

Bird, one of the greatest WNBA players in league history, will be calling it a career following the end of the season.

Off the court, Bird had a notable first, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bird was one of five WNBA stars to be featured in the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine.

Bird has shared some of her best photos on social media in recent months, as well.

