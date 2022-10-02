Look: Television Host's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Melissa Satta attends "J'Accuse" (An Officer And A Spy) premiere during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured a prominent Italian television personality several years back.

Melissa Satta, a famous Italian television personality, posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Ahead of that year's World Cup, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had some famous soccer wives and girlfriends pose in their significant other's jersey - in "Body Paint" - for that year's edition of the magazine.

Satta's photoshoot was pretty iconic.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had a World Cup feel that year. Several prominent wives and girlfriends were featured in the edition of the magazine.

Satta, meanwhile, has continued to be a big star, with close to 5 million followers on Instagram.

