Look: Tennis Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during pre-tournament player media conference ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images) Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki hasn't just enjoyed a lot of success on the tennis court over the past decade, she has been able to work with some of the most iconic brands.

In 2015, Wozniacki made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. That photoshoot took place in Captiva, Florida.

One year later, Wozniacki returned for another photoshoot with SI Swim. This time around, she wore nothing but paint.

Wozniacki was awfully impressed with the design the SI Swim team came up with in Petit Saint Vincent.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Wozniacki's photoshoot from 2016:

Wozniacki also appeared in the 2017 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some of her best photos:

The 2017 issue was the last time we've seen Wozniacki in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

You can view all of Wozniacki's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.