Look: The Best Alex Morgan 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

(Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was released without a popular section - the body paint shoot.

Soccer star Alex Morgan is one of the most well-known athletes in the world. She's also an accomplished model, suiting up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times.

The United States Women's National Team striker is one of the most lethal goal scorers in the world. She's become an icon on and off the field for fans everywhere.

Adam Franzino/SI.

The legendary U.S. Soccer star even posed for the "Body Paint" photoshoot with SI Swimsuit.

Some of Morgan's viral "Body Paint" photos were shared on YouTube.

Morgan isn't the only United States Women's National Team soccer player to take part. Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe have both suited up as well.

Morgan is one of the most iconic athletes to ever suit up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Her full photoshoots can be seen here.