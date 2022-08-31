Look: The Best Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MONACO, MONACO - FEBRUARY 18: Laureus World Comeback Of The Year 2019 Nominee Lindsey Vonn arrives during the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 18, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus)

Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is one of many iconic athletes to appear in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In 2010, Vonn made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Whistler, Canada.

Six years later, Vonn made her second appearance in a Sports illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This time around, she posed in nothing but body paint.

A behind-the-scenes look at Vonn's epic photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, returned for the 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"Third time is the charm," Vonn wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I embraced myself and had a blast doing it!"

You can view Vonn's full "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.