Look: The Best Maria Sharapova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Several prominent athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years, including some notable tennis stars.

Few, if any, were bigger names at the time of their issue than Maria Sharapova.

The legendary tennis star posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue during the peak of her tennis career. Sharapova, a Russia native, was a star both on and off of the tennis court.

Sharapova posed for the SI Swimsuit issue back in 2006.

Sharapova is one of several prominent tennis figures to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sloane Stephens, Serena Williams, Anna Kournikova and Genie Bouchard, among others, have also posed for the legendary swimsuit issue.

Some of Sharapova's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have been shared on social media.

