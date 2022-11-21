Look: The Best U.S. Women's Soccer Swimsuit Photos

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Happy World Cup day, America.

The United States men's national team is set to begin play in the 2022 Men's World Cup on Monday afternoon. The USMNT is set to take on Wales on Monday.

The United States women's national team is showing its support for the men's team on Monday.

The U.S. women's national team has been dominant on and off the field over the years.

Besides winning World Cups and Olympic medals, the women's national team has also showed out for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of the top USWNT Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have trended on social media over the years.

Hopefully the United States men's national team can make some noise on the field on Monday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. E.T.

It'll be televised on FOX.