Look: The Coolest Alex Morgan 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Alex Morgan has done a lot of cool things over the course of her career.
The legendary United States women's national team player is one of the most-dominant scorers in the sport's history. Morgan has won World Cup titles and Olympic gold medals and still appears to be in her prime.
Morgan has done quite a bit outside of the playing field, too.
The legendary USWNT star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three separate times.
Morgan even participated in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
You can view Morgan's full "Body Paint" photoshoot here.
Morgan is one of several notable athletes to partake in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.
