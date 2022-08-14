Look: The Coolest Alex Morgan 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has done a lot of cool things over the course of her career.

The legendary United States women's national team player is one of the most-dominant scorers in the sport's history. Morgan has won World Cup titles and Olympic gold medals and still appears to be in her prime.

Morgan has done quite a bit outside of the playing field, too.

The legendary USWNT star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three separate times.

Morgan even participated in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Alex Morgan posing in "Body Paint."

You can view Morgan's full "Body Paint" photoshoot here.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to partake in the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

