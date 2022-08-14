Look: The Coolest Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Lindsey Vonn has done a lot of cool things over the course of her career.
The legendary United States Olympic skier is one of the best in the recent history of her sport. Vonn, a highly-decorated Winter Olympian, has also accomplished quite a bit outside of the world of skiing.
Vonn has gotten into the world of modeling, even posing for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The United States Olympic skier partook in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot, too.
Vonn is one of several athletes to stun in the "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
You can view Lindsey's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.