Look: The Coolest Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn has done a lot of cool things over the course of her career.

The legendary United States Olympic skier is one of the best in the recent history of her sport. Vonn, a highly-decorated Winter Olympian, has also accomplished quite a bit outside of the world of skiing.

Vonn has gotten into the world of modeling, even posing for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The United States Olympic skier partook in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot, too.

Vonn is one of several athletes to stun in the "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view Lindsey's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.