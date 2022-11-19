Look: Top Alyssa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Alyssa Miller attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Just over a decade ago, accomplished model Alyssa Miller made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

After making headlines in her debut, Miller returned for the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She made a third-straight appearance for the issue in 2013, but with a unique twist.

Not only did Miller get the chance to pose in Australia, she had the opportunity to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

The longtime swimsuit model, who's now rising up in the music industry, stole the spotlight during her shoot.

Some of Miller's top photos have been shared on the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Twitter account as well.

You can view more from Miller and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.

All of her body paint photos can be found here.