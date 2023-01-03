Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Abigail Clancy

SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Abbey Clancy attends the reveal of THE JOURNEY presented by Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar and Ali Jassim at The Four Seasons Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat on June 21, 2022 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar)

Abigail Clancy made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2010. She was able to participate in the "Body Paint" series as a rookie.

Clancy was in awe of the swimsuit that was painted on her for the photoshoot.

"It definitely looks like clothes," Clancy said. "Even though I'm completely naked lying in front of a room of strangers, it's so weird. They fit you that perfect."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Clancy's photoshoot from 2010.

Check it out:

This was Clancy's only photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

