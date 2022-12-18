Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Alex Morgan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan knows what it's like to play in a World Cup final. The legendary United States women's national team star led the Americans to the title roughly four years ago.

Sunday afternoon, Argentina and France will play for it all.

Over the years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has paid tribute to the World Cup. Some top soccer stars and wives and girlfriends have been featured in the magazine.

Morgan's best photoshoot was arguably her "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Morgan is one of several top stars to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top photos have gone viral.

Hopefully the men's final on Sunday afternoon is as entertaining as those photoshoots.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.