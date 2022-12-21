Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Emily Ratajkowski

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 14: Emily Ratajkowski attends the Superga Party during Pitti Immagine Uomo 102 at La Loggia del Piazzale Michelangelo on June 14, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images) Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is undoubtedly one of the most popular models of this era. In 2014, she was invited to participated in the "Body Paint" series for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Ratajkowski had a guitar pick bikini painted on her for the 2014 photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's incredible team photographed Ratajkowski in St. Lucia. It was a unique experience for her.

A behind-the-scenes look at Ratajkowski's photoshoot with SI Swim can be seen here.

Ratajkowski enjoyed her experience with SI Swim, that's for sure.

"It was so exciting because I was 9 years old when that first image came out," Ratajkowski said in an interview. "I didn't even understand how sexy it was, you know?"

Ratajkowski last appeared in the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

At the moment, Ratajkowski has over 29 million followers on Instagram. She's truly a modern-day star.

You can view all of Ratajkowski's body paint photos here.