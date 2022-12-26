Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Ex-Sideline Reporter

Getty Images.

Marisa Miller is of course best known for her days as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

But did you know that the legendary model was also a sideline reporter at one point?

Miller did some sideline reporting work, including a legendary viral interview with Aaron Rodgers, when he was coming out of college and into the National Football League.

Some of Miller's most viral moments, though, were of course her time with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Miller's "Body Paint" photos in particular have gone viral on social media.

Some of Miller's top photos have trended on social media over the years, too.

Perhaps we'll see Miller getting back into the sideline reporting game down the line.

