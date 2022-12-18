Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Lindsey Vonn

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured everyone from models to actresses to athletes to Olympic medalists.

Lindsey Vonn is part of that last category.

The legendary United States Olympic skiier has gone viral over the years for her photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Vonn's top photos have trended on social media. However, one photoshoot - her "Body Paint" photoshoot - is what stands out the most.

It's not hard to see why.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the magazine over the years.

You can view Vonn's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.