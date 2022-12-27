Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of McKenna Berkley
McKenna Berkley made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2017. She posed for the magazine in body paint.
The SI Swimsuit team put together such a unique design for Berkley that it's tough to tell she's not actually wearing a swimsuit.
Berkley's photoshoot from the 2017 issue took place in Anguilla.
Check it out:
Berkley referred to this experience as a "dream come true." She was part of SI SwimSearch for the 2017 issue.
"It’s like I’m watching myself answer the phone," Berkley said. "I’ve never been so excited. It was a dream come true. I honestly just couldn't believe that my agent was saying what she was saying."
You can view all of Berkley's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.