Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of McKenna Berkley

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model McKenna Berkley attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch event at Center415 Event Space on February 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

McKenna Berkley made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2017. She posed for the magazine in body paint.

The SI Swimsuit team put together such a unique design for Berkley that it's tough to tell she's not actually wearing a swimsuit.

Berkley's photoshoot from the 2017 issue took place in Anguilla.

Check it out:

Berkley referred to this experience as a "dream come true." She was part of SI SwimSearch for the 2017 issue.

"It’s like I’m watching myself answer the phone," Berkley said. "I’ve never been so excited. It was a dream come true. I honestly just couldn't believe that my agent was saying what she was saying."

You can view all of Berkley's body paint photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.