Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Olympic Gymnast

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several athletes over the years, but only a select few are Olympic gold medalists.

Aly Raisman is of course part of that group.

The legendary United States Olympian posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in powerful fashion.

Raisman, who's been a leader in the off-the-mat issues for U.S. gymnastics, went viral for her "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots.

Some of Raisman's top photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have gone viral.

Raisman's powerful photoshoot generated most of the headlines, though plenty of her other shots have gone viral on social media, as well.

Perhaps we'll see Raisman or some other Olympians posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue again in 2023.

You can view more from her photoshoots here.