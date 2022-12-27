Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Star Golfer

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Former LGPA Tour star Natalie Gulbis was featured in the 2012 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Gulbis was ecstatic when she found out about this opportunity.

"Anyone who has ever done swimsuit or fashion modeling, or as an athlete, just to be invited is a huge honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of for quite a few years, and I was so excited when they asked me to be a part of it," Gulbis said, via Golf Channel.

Gulbis posed for the iconic magazine in just body paint. It was a new experience for her.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Gulbis' photoshoot with SI Swimsuit:

Gulbis announced her retirement from the LGPA Tour following the 2020 season.

To this day, Gulbis remains very popular in the golf community. She currently has over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

