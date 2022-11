Look: Top Ciara Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Ciara attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

In May, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released, with four prominent women landing respective covers.

Arguably the most well-known to grace the cover was singer and entertainer Ciara. She dominated her first ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot and landed the cover as a result.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained why the wife of NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson was the right choice for the cover.

“The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar,” says Day. “It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim. So in this issue, we encourage readers to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy while they’re at it.”

She took to social media shortly after learning that she'd be on the cover.

"Wow! My dream to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit came true! Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me! Thanks to the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl. Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a 🎉" she wrote.

Ciara's full photoshoot can be seen on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.