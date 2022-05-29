Look: Top Maria Sharapova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine was released earlier this month.

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have been featured in the legendary magazine. This year, some of the top players in the WNBA were a part of the issue.

Maria Sharapova is among those notable athletes to have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The legendary tennis star is one of several notable players to be featured in the issue, joining the likes of Serena Williams, Anna Kournikova, Genie Bouchard and more.

Some of Sharapova's best photos with the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

Perhaps we'll see more in 2023.

More from the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.