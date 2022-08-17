Look: Top Natalie Gulbis 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots, if any, have produced as many viral moments as the "Body Paint" shots.
Over the years, several prominent models and athletes have participated in the "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
LPGA golfer Natalie Gulbis took part in a "Body Paint" photoshoot a couple of years back.
Gulbis is one of several top models who have posed in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
You can view her full photoshoots here.