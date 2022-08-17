Look: Top Natalie Gulbis 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots, if any, have produced as many viral moments as the "Body Paint" shots.

Over the years, several prominent models and athletes have participated in the "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

LPGA golfer Natalie Gulbis took part in a "Body Paint" photoshoot a couple of years back.

Gulbis is one of several top models who have posed in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full photoshoots here.