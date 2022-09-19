Look: Top Swimmer's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

United States Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin is pretty used to posing in a swimsuit.

After all, Coughlin, an Olympic champion for the United States, made a career out of dominating opponents inside of the swimming pool and posing on the medal stand afterwards.

But Coughlin had never before posed in "Body Paint."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit once had the legendary swimmer pose in nothing but a "Body Paint" swimsuit for the iconic magazine issue.

Coughlin is one of several top athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The legendary swimmer was pretty comfortable inside of her new bathing suit.

You can view more from Coughlin and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.