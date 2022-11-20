Look: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

Happy start of the 2022 Men's World Cup day, everyone!

The 2022 Men's World Cup is set to get underway on Sunday, with the first game of the tournament kicking off. Qatar, the home country, will be taking on Ecuador in the first game of the 2022 Men's World Cup.

Hopefully it's a fun one.

In honor of the 2022 Men's World Cup kicking off, let's take a look back at some of the best "Body Paint" swimsuit photos from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

They're World Cup-themed.

The United States' 2022 World Cup efforts are set to begin on Monday afternoon.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had a U.S. feel, as well, with Clint Dempsey's wife posing.

There's been a United States women's national team feel over the yers, as well.

Legendary star Alex Morgan has posed for the magazine a couple of times, too.

Let the games begin, everyone.