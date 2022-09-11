Look: Tori Praver's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Tori Praver is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran.

The prominent swimsuit model has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Praver's most iconic shoot, of course, came when she posed in "Body Paint" for the legendary magazine issue.

Some of Praver's favorite "Body Paint" shots have been shared on social media.

Praver has actually taken part in multiple "Body Paint" photoshoots over the years.

You can view some of Tori's top photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.