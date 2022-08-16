Look: Tori Praver's Stunning 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 12: SI swimsuit models Tori Praver and Irina Shayk attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party at LAX on February 12, 2009 in Las Vegas (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released its latest issue, but a familiar component was missing.

The "body paint" section is arguably Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's most popular part. One of the first to do so was Tori Praver, who has become a fixture in the swimsuit modeling world.

Praver made her debut for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2007 before taking coming back for the 2008 and 2009 issues as well. It was her second appearance, though, that made headlines thanks to her body paint bikini.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at what went into the shoot.

