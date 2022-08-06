Look: Tyra Banks' Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI, FL - MAY 11: Tyra Banks and Camille Kostek attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates 2019 Issue Launch at Myn-Tu on May 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) John Parra/Getty Images

Tyra Banks first appeared on the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 1997. More than two decades later, she was once again a cover model for the iconic magazine.

Banks' return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019 left some parts of the world speechless.

Of course, it was great to see Banks back with SI Swim. Despite being at a later stage in her career, she proved that she can still make a difference.

"This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything," Banks said.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Banks' photoshoot from 2019:

It truly was an iconic photoshoot for Banks.

Banks' full photoshoot from the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.