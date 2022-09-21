Look: Winnie Harlow's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Canadian model Winnie Harlow poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2019. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Canadian model Winnie Harlow has become one of the biggest in the industry.

Back in 2019, the popular model made her debut for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Harlow, 28, is one of several prominent models to make their debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in recent years. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently checked in with Harlow, revealing what the prominent model has been up to in recent years.

Some of Harlow's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have been shared on social media.

