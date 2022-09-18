Look: WNBA Star's Best SI Swimsuit Photos

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A basketball sits near the WNBA logo during a timeout of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Nneka Ogwumike is more than just a WNBA and international basketball superstar.

This year, the 32-year-old Texan made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Ogwumike flew to St. Thomas to participate in a shoot for the iconic magazine.

SI Swim's official YouTube channel posted highlights from that shoot this weekend.

A 2016 WNBA champion and former league MVP and Rookie of the Year, Ogwumike has also won multiple gold medals representing the United States on the World Cup stage.

SI Swim gave her an opportunity to challenge herself in a way she was not used to.

"I feel amazing. I’m really happy to be here, being pushed to the limits, literally, but in such a beautiful place,” Ogwumike said of her participation the swimsuit issue.

You can see Nneka's full SI Swimsuit catalog here.