Look: WNBA Star's Best SI Swimsuit Photos
Nneka Ogwumike is more than just a WNBA and international basketball superstar.
This year, the 32-year-old Texan made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Ogwumike flew to St. Thomas to participate in a shoot for the iconic magazine.
SI Swim's official YouTube channel posted highlights from that shoot this weekend.
A 2016 WNBA champion and former league MVP and Rookie of the Year, Ogwumike has also won multiple gold medals representing the United States on the World Cup stage.
SI Swim gave her an opportunity to challenge herself in a way she was not used to.
"I feel amazing. I’m really happy to be here, being pushed to the limits, literally, but in such a beautiful place,” Ogwumike said of her participation the swimsuit issue.
