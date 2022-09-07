Look: WNBA Star's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm smiles while taking the court to accept her championship ring from the the 2020 WNBA season before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Legendary basketball star Sue Bird is officially calling it a career.

The WNBA star played in her final career game this week, wrapping up one of the best careers in basketball history.

Bird has accomplished a lot both on and off the court.

Off the court, Bird has even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bird shared some of her favorite shots, as well.

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is on newsstands 5/19



Congrats to Bird on a legendary career.

Best of luck in whatever is next!