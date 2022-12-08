Look: WNBA's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm smiles while taking the court to accept her championship ring from the the 2020 WNBA season before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

This year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit featured an entire photoshoot dedicated to the WNBA.

Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Te’a Cooper, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart all had the chance to pose for SI Swim. All five players have had excellent careers on the hardwood.

SI Swim's decision to have them pose for the magazine was described as "history-making" and "unprecedented."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at their photoshoot from St. Thomas:

Bird described it as a "fun" experience for her and the rest of the group.

"It was fun because we don’t always get to spend the kind of time with other WNBA players," she said. "I think everyone in their own way was made to feel super amazing about themselves."

You can view each WNBA star's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.