Look: World Cup "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

The 2022 World Cup will be here before we know it.

This year's World Cup is set to take place in Qatar at the end of the year, with the games beginning in November.

In anticipation of the 2022 World Cup, let's take a look back at when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue did "Body Paint" photos in World Cup-style.

It's pretty iconic.

There's been a big soccer flavor to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

You can view more from the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.