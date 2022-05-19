Look: Yumi Nu's Response To Jordan Peterson Goes Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Yumi Nu and Editor In Chief at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit MJ Day attend the Yumi Nu 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Reveal on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SI Swimsuit ) Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On Monday, the world learned that Yumi Nu would be one of four cover models for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Nu was stunned when she found out she'd be on the cover. She wasn't aware of this until MJ Day and other staffers surprised her midway through an interview.

“I was processing the surprise of it not being a real interview and that this was actually the SI cover reveal. I could not speak. I had full body chills. I was shaking, I was crying. They really got me good,” Nu said, via the New York Post.

Unfortunately, not every response to Nu being on the cover was positive. Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist, made some harsh comments about the cover on Twitter.

"Sorry. Not beautiful," he tweeted. "And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."

In a recent post on TikTok, Nu responded to Peterson's tweet.

It doesn't sound like Nu is too bothered by Peterson's comments.

After all, Nu is doing pretty well for herself.

