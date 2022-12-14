Photos: Marisa Miller's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Marisa Miller arrives at Spike TV's 2nd Annual Guys Choice Awards on May 29, 2008 at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) Getty Images.

In 2007, Marisa Miller participated in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Miller had the Rolling Stones lips painted on her chest for this photoshoot. She was pleased with the finished product.

"I'm such a rock-and-roll girl," Miller said on set. "I'm glad I got to do the Stones."

This photoshoot took place in New York.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Miller's photoshoot from 2007:

Miller returned for the 2008 issue of SI Swim. This time around, she was photographed in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Miller is considered one of the most popular supermodels of all time.

You can view all of Miller's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.