Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Rookie Georgina Burke

Several rookies will appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year, including Georgina Burke.

Although this will be Burke's first year working with SI Swim, the Australian model has experience working with marquee brands, like Ralph Lauren and Torrid.

In March, Burke opened up about her experience with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team on social media.

"Look mum I made it! Here we go! I am beyond blown away to be announced as a SI swimsuit rookie 2022," Burke wrote on Instagram. "This is going to be an incredible journey with @si_swimsuit and I’m looking forward to sharing it with you. Thank you Sports illustrated for this incredible opportunity!"

Burke's first photoshoot with SI Swim took place in Barbados.

Luckily for Burke's followers, she shared some photos from that experience earlier this year.

"I found I was going to be a 2022 SI Swim rookie while I was in Montana," said Burke when discussing the moment she found out she'd be part of this year's issue. "I was actually in bed, and my agent called me and I declined the call. I didn't want to answer. She was like, 'Major news, call me.' It happened so last minute."

Burke, along with several other models, will be featured in the SI Swim issue when it launches on May 16.

