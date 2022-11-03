Look: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Melissa Satta attends the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Italian TV host Melissa Satta was featured in the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series.

Satta, 36, had an Italy jersey painted on her. It was a clever way of honoring her heritage while simultaneously gearing up for the 2010 World Cup.

"It's a really hard job, but they did an amazing job," Satta said on set. "It wasn't like you were naked. I had something on."

A behind-the-scenes look at Satta's photoshoot from 2010 can be seen here.

Satta hasn't appeared in another issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Nonetheless, she still has a massive following on social media.

At the moment, Satta has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

With the 2022 World Cup just around the corner, it's only fitting that Satta's 2010 photoshoot has resurfaced.

All of Satta's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be found here.