Look: Melissa Satta's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar is underway, as we're now a week into the group stage.

This year's World Cup is missing Italy, as the Italians failed to qualify for the 2022 Men's World Cup.

Some throwback Melissa Satta photos could help the Italians cope with things, though.

Satta, who previously dated an Italian soccer star, posed in "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Satta's best shots have also gone viral on Twitter in recent years.

Satta, a famous model and television personality, has millions of followers on social media.

The 2022 Men's World Cup will continue on Tuesday, when the United States take on Iran in a win or go home game.