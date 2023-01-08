NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Favorite Swimsuit Photos

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews went viral this week for her message to her fellow sports reporters.

Stop asking clickbait questions.

“I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said on her podcast. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait with these questions that tie these guys down or put them in a bind or you want to be the person [who gets attention] in the press conference. Don’t do that.”

Andrews, a veteran of the NFL reporting game, has often gone viral on social media.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter is praised for her work, though she can have some fun on social media, as well.

Some of Andrews' favorite swimsuit photos have gone viral.

Andrews has a lot of support among her fan base, that is for sure.

We'll be seeing Andrews on the sideline on Sunday.