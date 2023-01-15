NFL World Reacts To Reporter's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

You probably know Marisa Miller as a longtime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model. And for good reason. She's one of the most-liked models in the magazine's prestigious history.

But did you know that Miller was once a sideline reporter for football games?

Miller used to work as a sideline reporter, even going viral for her interview with Aaron Rodgers.

Miller, though, is obviously best known for her swimsuit modeling days. Her 'Body Paint' photoshoots have gone particularly viral.

NFL fans are big supporters of the former sideline reporter turned swimsuit model.

"Marisa was one of the last era super models. Genuine babe. Models today just aren't "super models". And of course, the artist turns photographer like everyone else these days. Even models," one fan added.

"Seeing Marisa in the really cool Rolling Stones artwork reminded me… I can’t always get what (or who) I want! WOW!" one fan added.

NFL fans have weighed in on Miller's viral interview with Aaron Rodgers, too.

"How did he not go #1 after that interview!?" one fan wondered.

"He’d be cancelled in 2021 for this," another fan predicted.

Perhaps we'll see another prominent sideline reporter or two featured in the 2023 issue.