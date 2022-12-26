NFL World Reacts To Sideline Reporter's Top Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Football has had some pretty notable sideline reporters over the years.

Pam Oliver. Erin Andrews. Melissa Stark. The list goes on and on and on.

Marisa Miller is a part of that club, too.

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model once worked as a football sideline reporter. In fact, one of her old interviews went viral on social media.

But while Miller was once a sideline reporter, she is of course best known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue days.

Some of Miller's top 'Body Paint' shots have gone viral on social media.

Miller has trended on social media for her picks, as well.

Miller is a fan favorite.

"She's number 1 in our book! Would love if you brought her back for one more year!" one fan wrote.

"Number 1 in my book," another fan added.

"Marisa is simply the ultimate woman: 1) she was on espn a few years ago-- very smart with great sports knowledge 2) your eyes can tell you the rest," one fan added.

Perhaps we'll see Marisa Miller back in the issue at a later time.